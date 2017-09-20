Church raises money for brothers living in dangerously dilapidated home

The Enon United Methodist Church is raising money for two brothers living in the dilapidated home they grew up in.

Melray and Junior Alexander have been a part of the Hanover community for nearly 70 years. Their parents bought a home with seven acres of land on Georgetown Road in Hanover in 1931. The brothers have lived in that home since the day they were born. They are 66 and 68 now.

The home has seen better days. There is no bathroom, no heating and cooling system, gaping holes in the roof and the foundation and there is also no running water inside the home.

"Junior sleeps in this bed, and he lines up buckets along that wall, because it leaks and water pours in, in the rain,” said Pastor Renee Teague of Enon United Methodist Church.

Pastor Teague helps the brothers. Teague said both physical and mental limitations prevented the brothers from up keeping the home. The brothers have worked throughout their lives by mowing lawns, but money has always been an issue in repairing and replacing.

"Their ceiling fell on Junior a few weeks ago, and he's since had a brain bleed and been in the ICU at St. Mary’s. He is in rehabilitation now. They had to do surgery to drain the blood. Really an awful injury in that old house,” Teague said.

Teague and The Enon United Methodist Church are working to raise money to give the Alexander brothers a new home.

“Because of zoning rules, we can put a trailer there, but we can’t sell off part of the property without going through a lot of hurdles," Teague said. "We looked at our options and considered single-wides, double-wides, modulars and ended our discussion on the smallest of the double-wide homes."

The home will be a Clayton-home model and will cost $80,000. So far, the church has raised nearly $30,000 on GoFundMe, but they obviously need more.

They are hosting a steak dinner on Sept. 30. There will be an auction at 7:00 p.m. too. It’s being held at the Enon United Methodist Church on 6156 Studley Road. It will cost $17.00 a ticket and $5.00 for a hot dog and sides.

You can purchase tickets by dropping by the church, sending a check or purchasing them online at Eventbrite.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12