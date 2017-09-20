Police ID Chesterfield man killed in Newport News crash

Virginia State Police have released the identity of a man killed when a Jeep crashed and was engulfed in flames in Newport News.

The victim is 20-year-old Nelson Conner Gays of North Chesterfield.

Police say Gays was a passenger in the Jeep when it ran off I-64 near Oyster Point Road around 3:31 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle struck a tree and caught fire, killing Gays.

The driver of the Jeep was transported to Riverside Hospital, where he remains with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not identified the driver, but they say charges are pending. Alcohol is considered a factor in the crash.

