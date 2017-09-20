Fort A.P. Hill holding increased training exercises

Fort A.P. Hill is increasing its training exercises this week. (Source: Fort A.P. Hill/Facebook)

Residents near Fort A.P. Hill may experience increase noise due to additional training exercises through Friday, Sept. 22.

An Army spokesperson said the training will occur both day and night, and that "low cloud cover may cause higher noise and vibrations."

Fort A.P. Hill is about 45 miles north of Richmond, just off Route 301.

Anyone with concerns can call (804) 633-8120 during regular business hours.

