Hurricane Maria weakens slightly after passing through Puerto Rico

The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
Hurricane Maria weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon and downgraded to a Category 3 storm.More >>
Hurricane Maria weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon and downgraded to a Category 3 storm.More >>
Hopewell police are investigating another case of someone trying to lure a child into a car near a school bus stop.More >>
Hopewell police are investigating another case of someone trying to lure a child into a car near a school bus stop.More >>
An Ashland family is breathing a sigh of relief after learning their daughter is safe in the Virgin Islands. Sarah Lima is a graduate student at Barry University on St. Croix.More >>
An Ashland family is breathing a sigh of relief after learning their daughter is safe in the Virgin Islands. Sarah Lima is a graduate student at Barry University on St. Croix.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his parents.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
The ninth day of the trial of Zach Adams proved to be the final day for testimony.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>