Hurricane Maria weakens slightly after passing through Puerto Rico

Hurricane Maria weakened slightly Wednesday afternoon and downgraded to a Category 2 storm.

As of 11 p.m., the storm was packing winds of 110 mph and is back over open water. The hurricane weakened as it went through Puerto Rico. Early Wednesday, the storm had winds as high as 155 mph.

Now that Maria is back out over the water, it is expected to slowly strengthen back into a major Category 3 storm over the next day or two. By the weekend, Maria will encounter less favorable atmospheric conditions along its journey (upper-level wind shear increases), and this should allow for some steady weakening.

The track into early next week is keeping the storm off the East Coast of the U.S., but it could be close enough to produce rough surf and coastal flooding by next Monday through Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Jose continues to show slow and erratic movement over the next five days and is steadily weakening. The National Hurricane Center thinks Jose will be a remnant low by the end of the weekend or early next week.

However, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents will continue for much of the East Coast.

