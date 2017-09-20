Hurricane Maria batters Puerto Rico

WATCH LIVE: Andrew Freiden has an updated track on Jose from the National Hurricane Center. CLICK HERE to stream online.

Hurricane Maria weakened slightly overnight, but remains a powerful Category 4 storm on Wednesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the storm was packing winds of 155 mph and as it moves across Puerto Rico. Late Tuesday, the storm had winds as high as 175 mph.

The track into early next week is keeping the storm off the East Coast of the U.S., but it could be close enough to produce rough surf and coastal flooding.



Hurricane Jose is continuing to track north, but remains off the East Coast. The storm will continue to produce dangerous rip currents through the end of the week.

