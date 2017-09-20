State Police Trooper shot after pursuit ends in Henrico

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Amelia on Tuesday.More >>
Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who may be connected to a death investigation that is being conducted on the city's Southside.
A Virginia State Police trooper is in the hospital after he was shot twice by a woman at the end of a police pursuit in Henrico's West End late Tuesday.
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.
