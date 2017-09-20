State Police Trooper shot after pursuit ends in Henrico

Numerous officers responded to the scene after a trooper was shot late Tuesday. (Source: NBC12)

A Virginia State Police trooper is in the hospital after he was shot twice by a woman at the end of a police pursuit in Henrico's West End late Tuesday.

State Police officials say Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam initiated a traffic stop on Chippenham Parkway for speeding around 11:30 p.m.

The car initially sped off, but as Putnam approached the car, it sped off.

The pursuit led to Parham Road and ended on September Drive and Lakeway Court in Henrico.

The suspect came across a cul-de-sac and tried to turn around, but the trooper pulled his car in front to stop the suspect.

Police say that's when a woman got out of the car, shot Trooper Putnam twice in the arm and ran.

A Henrico officer provided aid to the trooper before EMS arrived. Putnam is expected to be OK.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was arrested a short time after taking.

