Police need help in finding woman who may be connected to death investigation

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who may be connected to a death investigation that is being conducted on the city's Southside. Detectives believe she may be in danger.

Shatema Smith was last seen on Saturday night, and detectives believe she may have information about the circumstances surrounding the death of her friend, Montez Matthews, 33, whose body was found at a home in the 3300 block of Frank Road around 1 p.m.

Smith, 37, is described as a black woman, 5-feet-9-inches tall, 133 pounds, and has multiple tattoos on her right arm and left leg. One of the tattoos says TEMA.

Police say Matthews' vehicle, a 2007 silver or gray Mercedes Benz four-door sedan with VA license plates VXW-7678, is also missing.

Anyone with any information about Smith's whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

