3 people killed in Amelia crash after car strikes tree, catches on fire

Three people are dead after a single-vehicle crash in Amelia.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Sweathouse Creek Road around 9:23 p.m.

Virginia State Police say a vehicle was heading west on Route 682 when the driver came around a curve and initially ran off the left side of the road. The driver then crossed back over Route 682 and ran off the right side. The driver struck an embankment and then a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire after hitting the tree.

The victims' remains will be transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy, and positive identification.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

