Suspect arrested in Henrico shooting that left schools on lockdown

Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that put two high schools on lockdown on Monday afternoon.More >>
Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that put two high schools on lockdown on Monday afternoon.More >>
An NBC12 viewer recently sent video of drivers running through red lights at the intersection of Nuckols Road and Twin Hickory Road in Henrico.More >>
An NBC12 viewer recently sent video of drivers running through red lights at the intersection of Nuckols Road and Twin Hickory Road in Henrico.More >>
Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.More >>
Eight teachers from around the state have been named finalists for a teacher of the year award.More >>
Virginians are once again heading to Puerto Rico as the island prepares for Hurricane Maria.More >>
Virginians are once again heading to Puerto Rico as the island prepares for Hurricane Maria.More >>
Both Hermitage and Tucker high schools were on lockdown on Monday afternoon after a shooting broke out in Henrico.More >>
Both Hermitage and Tucker high schools were on lockdown on Monday afternoon after a shooting broke out in Henrico.More >>