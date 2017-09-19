Suspect arrested in Henrico shooting that left schools on lockdown

Henrico police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that put two high schools on lockdown on Monday afternoon.

Traveon Williams, 20, is charged with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Henrico police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Shrader Road and Eunice Drive at London Towne Apartments around 2:46 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

The schools were on lockdown for about 25 minutes due to precautionary measures, and students were dismissed at their usual time, according to a spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools. School officials say they do not have any information that indicated that anyone ever came onto school property.

Police say witnesses on scene were critical in helping officers track down Williams.

