Classrooms across Richmond metro still in need of teachers weeks into new school year

We are two weeks into the start of the school year, and many schools across the Richmond metro still don't have a permanent teacher in the classroom. Richmond Public Schools still needs to hire 45 extra teachers, and that is not the only local school district battling a shortage.

"We have placed long-term substitutes. That's not the goal,” said Richmond Public Schools Board Chair Dawn Page.

It's a temporary fix to get a handle on a shortage in Richmond Public Schools. Page says even though the school district is still in need of 45 more teachers is alarming, the district has worked hard closing the gap since the summer.

"We want the best and the brightest teachers teaching our children,” she said.

Richmond isn't the only school system with this issue. Petersburg, which has fewer students than Richmond, needs 48 more teachers. Chesterfield is looking for six. Hanover County only needs one.

Petersburg says it's addressing the issue by advertising on social media, reaching out to college professors to teach part-time and even calling on retired teachers to come back while maintaining their retirement benefits.

The news comes as Richmond Public Schools still needs a new superintendent.

"We have a lot of work to do,” Page said.

A search for a superintendent is underway at Richmond Public Schools. Recently, school districts learned where they rank when it comes to test scores. The state denied accreditation for 19 Richmond schools this year. That's the highest number to be denied in years, especially when you consider in 2012 none of the district's schools were denied accreditation.

"Our children can excel and will excel,” Page added.

She says one thing she's hoping will keep quality teachers with the district is higher pay. She says many teachers started the year with a new contract to adjust their salary to bring it up to par with other districts.

The district is hoping to hire a new superintendent by November.

