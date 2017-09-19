VA deputies find missing 18-year-old high school student by using drone

Stafford County Sheriff's Deputies were able to find a missing high school student with the help of a drone.

Investigators say an 18-year-old Mountain View High School student was reported missing around 5 p.m. on Monday after he failed to come home from school.

A search and rescue team and a drone team were called in to search for the teen, and the drone found the student within 30 minutes of it being deployed. The teen was not hurt.

No other details on his disappearance are being released.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12