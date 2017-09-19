Moped driver recovers in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Hanover

A moped driver is recovering in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Mechanicsville Turnpike.

The accident happened near River Road, near the King William County Line, according to VDOT. The eastbound lanes were closed for an hour and a half and reopened around 7:40 p.m.

The moped driver was med-flighted to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash team is currently investigating.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12