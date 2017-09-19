Oncoming train strikes vehicle after driver runs off road, stops on tracks

Chesterfield police are investigating a crash where an oncoming train struck a car.

Officers received the call for the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Dupuy Road, near Virginia State University.

Police say the car ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, and then the car stopped on the railroad tracks. The driver, an elderly man, was able to escape the vehicle before it was struck by a train.

A viewer sent in photos showing the car was struck by a CSX train.

Crews are working to remove the vehicle from the tracks, and the 3600 block of Dupuy Road will be closed for the time being. There is no word on when the road will reopen.

