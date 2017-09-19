1 dead in Petersburg shooting that left 4 others injured

One person has died from a shooting near a Petersburg convenience store that left four others injured.

The man who passed away was listed in critical condition at VCU Medical Center.

Police say the incident happened at the intersection of Harding and Mistletoe streets around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday. The victims were standing across from Shortt's Grocery when the shots rang out. The victims were standing across from Shortt's Grocery when the shots rang out. The shooter is still on the run.

One other person was transported to VCU Medical Center and was originally in critical condition but is now in stable condition.

There's no information on the condition of the other victims.

Police do not yet have a suspect description, but they are on the lookout for a silver Dodge Charger.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12