Man creates 'dad bod' fanny pack

If you want a dad bod but do not want to risk your health, then look no further!

Albert Pukies created the Dadbag, which is a fanny pack with a man's stomach printed on it.

“I made the Dadbag because I’m desperate to have dad bod but I’m also very concerned about the health risks associated with it,” Pukies wrote on Bored Panda earlier this week.

According to Mashable, Pukies said he has already received inquiries from manufacturers expressing a lot of interest that he is interested in creating a Kickstarter campaign.

There will be six variations of the Dadbag: The Allen, The Derek, The Magnus, The Bobby, The Wolfgang, and The Sherman.

There is no word on when the Dadbag will become available. Click here if you would like to contact them.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12