Missing 19-year-old woman last seen at apartment complex

The Virginia Beach Police Department is searching for a missing 19-year-old woman last seen at an apartment complex.

Ashanti Markaila Billie, 19, was last seen on Monday, Sept. 18 around 4 a.m. at the Midtown at Town Center Apartments, located in the 4400 block of Bonnie Road. Police say she arrived for work near Shore Drive, nor attend her classes near Town Center.

Billie's disappearance is considered suspicious because her belongings were found in Norfolk, according to WAVY.

She is 4-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 133 pounds. She may be driving in a 2014 cream colored Mini Cooper with Maryland license plate 2CX-0575.

Anyone with any information on Billie's whereabouts is asked to call Virginia Beach Police investigators at (757) 385-5000.

