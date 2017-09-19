Police identify man found dead in South Richmond home

Richmond police have identified the man who was found dead inside a home on Tuesday.

The body of Montez Matthews, 33, was found in a home, located in the 3300 block of Frank Road in South Richmond, near Ruffin and Commerce roads.

Police responded to the scene around 12 p.m. because the family asked officers to conduct a welfare check.

Around 1 p.m., the family went into the home and found Matthews dead.

Police are searching for his friend, Shatema Smith, who may have information about the circumstances surrounding Matthews' death.

