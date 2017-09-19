Man found dead in South Richmond home

Richmond Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Tuesday.

Police responded around 12 p.m. to the 3300 block of Frank Road in South Richmond, near Ruffin and Commerce roads because the family was asked to conduct a welfare check.

Around 1 p.m., the family went into the home and found the relative dead. Police say the man was in his mid-30s.

No word yet on any suspects or motives in the shooting at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim.

