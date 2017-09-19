Richmond police searching for commercial robbery suspect

Richmond police are asking for the public's help in finding in finding the suspect wanted in connection with two commercial robberies in the city's Southside.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a robbery around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12. After police talked with the suspect about documentation, officers say the suspect pulled a firearm, pointed it at the employee, and demanded money.

The employee gave the suspect the money, and the suspect drove away from the scene in an older model dark gray four-door Acura. The vehicle did not have a license plate.

Then later at 5 p.m., officers responded to the 6100 block of Midlothian Turnpike for another report of a robbery. Police were told that the suspect walked into the store with an envelope in her hand. The suspect then pointed a firearm and demanded money after a brief interaction with an employee. The employee handed her the money, and the suspect drove away in the Acura.

"The suspect is described as a black female with a light complexion and dark hair pulled in to a ponytail," said Richmond police in a press release. She is between 20 and 25 years old and 140 to 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a baseball cap, gray t-shirt, dark baseball shorts, and white sneakers and socks.

Anyone with any information about these robberies is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

