Missing 70-year-old Hopewell man found dead in pond

Prince George County Police are investigating after a missing man from Hopewell was found dead in a pond.

Officers responded to the 6800 block of Thweatt Dr. and found a body face down in a pond on the property. The description matched the 70-year-old man reported missing from Hopewell.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.

