DMV proposes fee increases to fill $16M yearly budget hole

Virginia’s Department of Motor Vehicles pitched raising fees on some services, like getting a license, to help fill an estimated $16.4 million yearly budget shortfall, through 2022.

The budget hole stems from mandatory employee pay raises and increased healthcare costs, IT funding, and fees for processing credit cards. The DMV is pitching one of the following to help bridge the gap:

raising vehicle title fee from $10 to $20

raising license fee (for an eight-year term) from $32 to $42

raising vehicle registration fee from $40.75 to $43.75 per year

DMV administrators also proposed asking the state to allow them to take a bigger portion of their revenue. The DMV brings in millions for the state, but only takes a portion of that. Other agencies are also delegated that money.

NBC12’s Kelly Avellino will have a full report at 5 and 6 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12