Protesters arrested during Richmond rallies appear in court this week

Seven people arrested during the weekend rallies near the Richmond monuments will appear in court this week.

On Monday, Brittany Bush was in court for a disorderly conduct charge, and Jabari Robinson appeared for a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, Deante Watkins was in court for two counts each of possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a concealed weapon. Caroline Hill, Corissa Duffey and Ian Gerson appeared in court, charged with wearing a mask in public.

Thomas Rockett will be in court on Wednesday for a charge of wearing a mask in public.

