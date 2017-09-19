Chesterfield neighbors call 12 On Your Side about a dangerous intersection

Chesterfield residents are warning everyone about a dangerous intersection, right where their children wait for the school bus.

They say drivers are speeding through their neighborhood along Old Wrexham Drive, and they're afraid someone will get hurt.

“I'm afraid somebody's going to get killed, whether it's someone in a car or a kid from the neighborhood. It's scary and it keeps getting worse,” said Holly Reed.

Reed, a mother of five, says as the neighborhood has developed the traffic has picked up. She’s witnessed multiple, serious crashed outside her home in the past year, including one instance where the driver crashed onto her front lawn.

Chesterfield police say since September of 2016 there have been four crashes at the intersection of Old Wrexham and Chesterfield Meadows.

Neighbor Beth Harvey says the problem is the speeders.

“People just flying down the road, just not obeying the speed limit,” said Harvey who lives on Chesterfield Meadows.

In front of Reed’s home at the intersection of Old Wrexham and Eagles Crest, the speed limit goes from 40 mph to 25 mph. Although VDOT has placed larger signs, she says most drivers are ignoring them.

“They have a nice straightaway the faster cars like to open up their engines and take off, and they don’t slow down when they come this way,” Reed said.

Harvey says she’s reached out to VDOT and county officials asking them to install something to slow traffic down at the intersection.

“We think either there needs to be a four-way stop sign, mostly for the fact it’s going to slow traffic down on this road, or a speed bump. I mean we are definitely open to an idea,” she said.

However, VDOT says as of the most recent study, the intersection at Old Wrexham and Chesterfield Meadows doesn't meet the requirements for a multi-way stop because of the flow of traffic.

“The best candidate intersections for a multi-stop configuration typically show that all four legs have an even traffic volume distribution. At this location, Old Wrexham Road carries approximately 82 percent of the traffic, whereas Chesterfield Meadows Dr. carries only 18 percent of the traffic,” said VDOT communications manager Lindsay LeGrand.

LeGrand also said to be a candidate for a multi-way stop, intersections would need to have had five or more crashes within a year, all of which could have been prevented by a four-way stop sign. She adds that VDOT hears neighbors’ concerns, and are working with the county.

“We've been told everything's fine, but it's not fine. I think if it were their children who play here and live here, and their front yards being crashed into, they would think a little differently,” Harvey said.

