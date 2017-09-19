Richmond School Board seeks candidates for open seat

The Richmond School Board is searching for the interim appointment of the Seventh District School Board.

The candidate will fill the position being left open by Nadine Marsh-Cater, who resigned on Sept. 5. The candidate will serve until a special election is held in November 2018.

The School Board says eligible residents must be a registered voter in the city and live in the Seventh District.

Applications must submit (either in electronic or hard copy form) a letter of interest and a resume to include the home address and telephone number of the candidate to the School Board Clerk, Mrs. Angela Wilson, no later than noon on Sept. 29.

The School Board Clerk can be reached at awilson9@rvaschools.net or 301 North Ninth St., 17th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219 or at (804) 780-7716.

The selection timeline is as follows:

Sept. 29: Deadline for candidate submissions by noon

Oct. 2: Interviews of candidates by School Board and public hearing to receive citizen comment on candidates for interim appointment during School Board meeting

Oct. 16: Vote on interim appointment during regular School Board meeting

Oct. 17: Interim appointment takes oath of office (tentative date)

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12