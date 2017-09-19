Charlottesville spends thousands to cover, re-cover statues

Orange fencing has now been installed around the statues. (Source: WVIR)

Charlottesville officials say the city has spent about $5,400 on tarps to cover Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan "Stonewall" Jackson statues.

According to WVIR, each 40-foot by 6-foot tarp costs $375.95, and the city has ordered 12 tarps so far. The overall costs also factors in shipping.

In recent weeks, city workers have had to replace the tarps after people take them down.

On Monday night, self-described white activist and organizer of the Aug. 12 rally Jason Kessler, along with several others, took down the tarps.

On Tuesday, the city covered them up and installed orange fencing in the area. Officials warned people that crossing the fence will be considered trespassing.

In addition the cost of the tarps, WVIR reports that the city's Parks Department sends at least a half dozen workers to cover up the statues. That costs $25 an hour per worker for at least two hours a day, according to city officials.

The statues were originally covered four weeks to place "shrouds" as a way for the city to mourn the loss of Heather Heyer and Virginia State Police Lt. H. Jay Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates, who died Aug. 12.

