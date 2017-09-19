Groundbreaking ceremony planned for new Enon Elementary School

An artist rendering shows the new Enon Elementary School. (Source: Chesterfield Schools)

The Chesterfield Public Schools system is gearing up to break ground on a new Enon Elementary School this week.

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at the same site as the old school, just off East Hundred Road.

The old building, which had been home to the school for nearly 80 years, was torn down earlier this summer.

Chesterfield Schools officials say the new Enon Elementary will open in January 2019.

Enon students are temporarily taking their classes at Marguerite Christian Elementary.

Anyone interested in attending Friday's groundbreaking is asked to park at Rivermont Presbyterian Church at 2021 E. Hundred Road.

The Enon construction is one of four construction projects happening at Chesterfield schools. Earlier this year, construction began on a new Beulah Elementary School.

The school district hopes that facility will open for students in fall 2018.

"Six months after that, we'll open the Enon replacement. And then six months after that, Old Hundred and then Matoaca," Superintendent Dr. James Lane said in July.

