Quinnipiac poll: Northam ahead by 10 pts in Va. governor race

A new Quinnipiac University poll has Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam ahead of Republican Ed Gillespie 51 to 41 percent in the race for Virginia governor.

"Virginians were just getting used to the idea that the Old Dominion was no longer that tried-and-true, rock-solid Republican bastion that had been the case since the civil rights era of the 1960s and was now a swing state. But as these poll numbers demonstrate, politics in Virginia may be moving further leftward," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

According to the poll, Northam gets a 47 - 31 percent favorability rating among Virginia likely voters. Gillespie gets 40 percent favorable and 39 percent unfavorable.

"If Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam can keep his lead over Republican Ed Gillespie in the race for governor, it won't be long before the state is considered part of the reliably Democratic Blue Wall in the East...Of course, a come from behind victory by Gillespie would throw a monkey wrench in the Blue Wall talk," said Brown.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 850 Virginians from Sept. 14 to Sept. 18. The margin of error for the poll is +/- 4.2 percentage points.

