Richmond officer helps mom, 2-year-old boy 'wandering the streets'

A Richmond police officer went beyond the call of duty on early Tuesday after spotting a mother and her child on the streets.

Officer C. Saunders posted on Twitter that the mom and 2-year-old boy were "abandoned by their family" and were "wandering the streets."

He let the mom and child rest his car until helping them find additional help.

You can see his Twitter post below, which he made just after 4 a.m. Tuesday:

A woman & her 2yr old son, abandoned by their family & wandering the streets, safely rest in our car until we can provide some help. pic.twitter.com/DPKUXhHWuK — Officer C. Saunders (@RPDOfficerChris) September 19, 2017

