Richmond officer helps mom, 2-year-old boy 'wandering the streets'

RICHMOND, VA

A Richmond police officer went beyond the call of duty on early Tuesday after spotting a mother and her child on the streets. 

Officer C. Saunders posted on Twitter that the mom and 2-year-old boy were "abandoned by their family" and were "wandering the streets."

He let the mom and child rest his car until helping them find additional help. 

