Hurricane Maria heads toward Puerto Rico; Jose stays off shore

After losing some strength overnight, Hurricane Maria is back to a Category 5 storm on Tuesday morning.

As of 5 a.m., the National Hurricane Center says Maria has winds of 160 mph and is headed west/northwest at 9 mph toward Puerto Rico.

It is too early to know if Maria will have an impact on the East Coast of the U.S.

Also Tuesday, Hurricane Jose is remaining off shore, but could bring coastal flooding to Virginia.

The storm is expected to weaken through the week and fall apart by Friday. It is not expected to make landfall in the U.S.

