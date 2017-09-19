Gillespie, Northam set to face off in second debate

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam will face off Tuesday night at their second gubernatorial debate.

Their debate comes as a new University of Mary Washington poll shows a tight race with 44 percent of likely voters favoring Northam with 39 percent backing Gillespie. Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra, who will not be at the debate, has 3 percent of support from Virginians.

The 5-point difference between Northam and Gillespie is within the margin of error for the survey.

According to reports released recently, Northam's campaign is leading in fundraising. He has a cash balance of about $5.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for Gillespie's campaign.

Tuesday's debate begins at 7 p.m. at the Capital One headquarters in McLean and will air on NBC12, in the NBC12 News app and NBC12's Facebook page. It will be moderated by "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd.

