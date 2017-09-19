Gillespie, Northam discuss Confederate statues, healthcare in second debate

Live video from NBC 12 News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When NBC 12 News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam faced off Tuesday night at their second gubernatorial debate. The debate launched into questions on a wide variety of issues.

The first right out of the gate was about last month's violence at protests over the Confederate monuments in Charlottesville.

Lt. Governor Northam favors removing the monuments but wants to leave the decision ultimately to the localities. Gillespie says to keep the monuments but to add educational context.

"I believe money is better spent on schools, not the best use of tax dollars," said Gillespie.

"If these statues give white supremacists an excuse to do that, then we need to discuss that," said Northam.

Other issues involved the Graham Cassidy plan, which is the last effort to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Gillespie underscored that insurance companies have been leaving the healthcare exchange because of the cost, while Northam argued the state has left billions of federal dollars on the table by not expanding Medicaid.

Gillespie argued his proposal to cut the income tax by 10 percent would help create investment to create more jobs, while Northam says its a tax cut for the rich.

They both talked about supporting the construction of the gas pipeline, with Northam emphasizing it needs to meet environmental standards.

After the debate, Gillespie was asked whether he'd work with President trump. He said he would do what's best for Virginia, even if it opposes a Trump initiative.

Their debate comes as a new University of Mary Washington poll shows a tight race with 44 percent of likely voters favoring Northam with 39 percent backing Gillespie. Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra, who will not be at the debate, has 3 percent of support from Virginians.

The 5-point difference between Northam and Gillespie is within the margin of error for the survey.

According to reports released recently, Northam's campaign is leading in fundraising. He has a cash balance of about $5.6 million, compared to $2.6 million for Gillespie's campaign.

The two will face off in one more debate next month in Southwest Virginia before voters head to the polls in November.

