VA team helps Puerto Rico prepare for powerful Maria

By David Hylton, Digital Content Manager
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO (WWBT) -

A rescue team from Fairfax arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday to help the island nation prepare for Hurricane Maria, a powerful Category 5 storm. 

Photos posted to social media show the team helping board up hotels and inspecting critical infrastructure as the storm nears. 

After weakening overnight to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was back to a Category 5 at 5 a.m. Tuesday. 

