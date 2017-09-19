VA team helps Puerto Rico prepare for powerful Maria

A team from Fairfax is helping Puerto Rico prepare for Hurricane Maria. (Source: FEMA)

A rescue team from Fairfax arrived in Puerto Rico on Monday to help the island nation prepare for Hurricane Maria, a powerful Category 5 storm.

Photos posted to social media show the team helping board up hotels and inspecting critical infrastructure as the storm nears.

After weakening overnight to a Category 4 storm, the National Hurricane Center said the storm was back to a Category 5 at 5 a.m. Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for more updates on the storm.

.@VATF1 search & rescue team is helping with preparations in Puerto Rico ahead of #Maria & ready to support following the storm. pic.twitter.com/NJkQrFsU1k — FEMA (@fema) September 18, 2017

VA-TF1 engineers took the time in the calm before #HurricaneMaria to inspect critical infrastructure around Puerto Rico. #preplanning pic.twitter.com/PkMnFoiubX — VA-TF1 / USA-1 (@VATF1) September 18, 2017

