'Matoaca Mega Site' could bring up to 10,000 manufacturing jobs

Chesterfield officials want to hear from residents about the "Matoaca Mega Site" and whether it should be re-zoned to attract some type of manufacturing to the county.

The mega site is 1,675 acres of land south of Route 10 in Chester. The land was once planned to be part of a huge residential project, but that has since fallen through.

Now, the county and Governor McAuliffe hope to attract 5,000 to 10,000 direct and supplier jobs.

“I am pleased to take part in announcing the creation of a significant new economic asset that will drive job creation and economic activity for Chesterfield and the Richmond region,” said Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe. “This site gives Virginia something unique and allows us to compete for projects on a level we haven’t had before.”

The first meeting will be held on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Carver Middle School, located at 3800 Cougar Trail in Chester.

Click here for more details about the project.

