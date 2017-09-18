Group recovers Stonewall Jackson statue in Charlottesville

Police in Charlottesville say a small group of people recovered the Stonewall Jackson statue in Emancipation Park. This comes after a different group removed the shrouds from both the Stonewall Jackson and Robert E. Lee statues.

At this time, police say if anyone is near the statues, they will be arrested.

The statues were originally covered after city council voted on it last month as a way to mourn the death of Heather Heyer, who was killed during the Unite The Right rally in Charlottesville on Aug. 12.

WVIR reports Jason Kessler was involved in removing the shrouds from both of the Confederate statues in Emancipation Park. Kessler was the organizer of the deadly Unite the Right rally.

The statues were recovered on Monday afternoon after the tarps were removed sometime over the weekend.

Police on scene report a small group of people did reshroud the statue and if anyone is still in either park past 11 p.m. will be arrested. — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 19, 2017

The shroud is back on the Jackson statue pic.twitter.com/iRD9XpD9ry — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 19, 2017

JUST IN: @henrygraff reports: Group of people including Jason Kessler take shrouds off confederate statues in Charlottesville. pic.twitter.com/bIa747fGBz — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 19, 2017

The shroud is *off* of the Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park pic.twitter.com/lU1ozv5092 — NBC29 (@NBC29) September 19, 2017

