Virginia's top two gubernatorial candidates to face off in debate

The top two candidates for governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia remain locked in a tight race. A new poll by the University of Mary Washington shows 44 percent of likely voters favor Democrat Ralph Northam, and 39 percent back Republican Ed Gillespie.

Libertarian Candidate Cliff Hyra received support from 3 percent of the 1,000 Virginians surveyed earlier this month.

The five-point difference between Northam and Gillespie is within the margin of error for the survey, meaning the race could be closer than those numbers suggest.

Those two candidates will debate live on NBC12 on Tuesday night. It will be moderated by NBC News Political Director, and host of "Meet The Press" Chuck Todd. The debate will be held at the Capital One headquarters in McLean.

The debate will be live starting at 7 p.m., and we will also be streaming on our free news app and on the NBC12 Facebook page.

