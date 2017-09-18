AGs want health insurers to review policies in opioid fight

Attorneys general from 35 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia are urging health insurers to review their policies for pain management treatment to spark higher use of alternatives to opioid prescriptions.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring outlined his recommended next steps to combat opioid addiction at the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference in Virginia Beach on Monday.

His priorities for combating the opioid epidemic fall into three categories:

Law enforcement initiatives

Support from the medical community

Recovery

"The opioid crisis is the most pressing public safety and public health crisis confronting Virginia today. It is a wave that has been building for decades and we're now seeing it wash over communities and families in every corner of the country, and from every walk of life," said Attorney General Herring. "This epidemic doesn't discriminate and it doesn't lend itself to simple solutions like more arrests, or simple messages like 'just stop using.' We have to recognize that this is a complex problem that calls for a multifaceted solution. My team and I have been working on this problem every day for nearly four years, and we're not going to stop because we are still losing too many treasured friends, spouses, siblings, children, and parents to this epidemic."

Attorney General Herring says he would like to educate "Virginians about the realities of substance use disorder," according to his website.

Other co-sponsors of the effort are attorneys general from Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Utah and West Virginia.

West Virginia has the highest rate of drug overdose deaths in the United States at 41.5 per 100,000 residents - more than twice the national average.

