Virginia Task Force deployed to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria

Virginians are once again heading to Puerto Rico as the island prepares for Hurricane Maria.

Members of Henrico's Fire Station 1 were up early Monday morning to head to Virginia Beach.

Most of the task force just arrived back to the Commonwealth over the weekend, but they are already being sent back to the Caribbean. This is the third deployment in a very short time, according to Henrico Fire's Facebook page.

Eighty people will be going in all.

