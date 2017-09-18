2 people arrested in connection with pharmacy burglary in Hopewell

Two people were arrested in connection with a burglary that happened in Hopewell on Sept. 10.

The two have been identified as Kathryn D. Snyder, 42, of Hopewell, and Zachariah T. Gallow, 23, of Chesterfield.

Snyder was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, burglary, possession of stolen property and conceal or attempt to destroy evidence. She was arrested on Sept. 13 without incident by members of the Criminal Investigations and Crime Suppression Units for Accessory and was transported to Riverside Regional Jail and arraigned on all charges.

On Sept. 18, Gallow was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force on four felony counts of burglary in the nighttime and possession of burglary tools. Gallows was transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he is currently being held, pending his arraignment.

Officers responded to the Hometown Drug pharmacy in the 2500 block Gray Street around 12:45 a.m. for an alarm activation. When police arrived on the scene, they discovered the business had been burglarized.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a lone male suspect broke into the building from the back door that was hidden from view. Police say the offender stole money and prescription medications before running from the scene.

“The U.S Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, of which the Hopewell Police Department is a member, has proven to be a valuable asset in locating and apprehending fugitives”, said Chief of Police John Keohane.

