Man arrested at RIC in connection with Western VA deadly shooting

A man was taken into custody at Richmond International Airport (RIC) in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday in Western Virginia.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 5200 block of Doe Hill Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday to conduct a welfare check. When deputies arrived, they found a woman dead inside the home, and the woman's 2009 Subaru Forester was missing.

Through further investigation, Virginia State Police found the Subaru in parking lot A at RIC, and a man was taken into custody by airport police. State police have not released the man's name.

The woman's remains were transported to the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy and examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12