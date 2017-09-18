Man arrested at RIC in connection with Western VA deadly shooting

Both Hermitage and Tucker high schools were on lockdown on Monday afternoon after a shooting broke out in Henrico.More >>
A man was taken into custody at Richmond International Airport (RIC) in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday in Western Virginia.More >>
The team of 15 people left Sandston on Monday with several trucks, including two box trucks full of supplies.More >>
While on the way to the home, dispatch told firefighters a woman was trapped inside...and was no longer responding.More >>
A 21-year-old man -- Ryan Dillon -- has been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Kenneth Charles Bage, who was gunned down in his home in February.More >>
