NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Sept. 18th

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week five of the high school football season:

1) Hermitage (4-0, last week #1) - The Panthers hold steady at #1 in this week’s poll following a top-10 win over Varina.

2) Dinwiddie (3-0, last week #3 ) - The Generals were off last week but still move up one spot to #2 this week. Dinwiddie travels to Prince George, Friday.

3) Highland Springs (3-1, last week #4) – The Springers move up one spot in this week’s poll following a 19-12 win over Riverbend. Highland Springs returns to the ‘game of the week’ spotlight Friday with a game at #8 Lee-Davis.

4) Thomas Dale (2-1, last week #5) – Thomas Dale also moved up one spot in this week’s poll despite being on the bye week. The refreshed Knights travel to Matoaca, Friday.

5) Monacan (4-0, last week #7) – The Chiefs were the biggest positive mover in this week’s poll following their thrilling upset of #2 Manchester. This is Monacan’s highest ranking this season.

6) Manchester (2-1, last week #2) – The Lancers suffered the biggest fall in this week’s poll; tumbling from #2 down to #6. Manchester’s loss at Monacan was their first of the year.

7) L.C. Bird (3-1, last week #6) – LC Bird’s 35-6 win at James River wasn’t enough to keep the Skyhawks from dropping one spot in this week’s poll.

8) Lee-Davis (3-0, last week #8) - The Confederates hold firm at #8 following a 51-13 win at Glen Allen. Lee-Davis hosts Highland Springs Friday in our ‘game of the week.’

9) Hopewell (2-1, last week #9) – Hopewell won by 34 at Powhatan and remains locked at #9 in this week’s poll.

10) Goochland (3-0, last week #11) – Goochland moved up on spot following its win over Nottoway. The unbeaten Bulldogs are off this week.

11) Varina (2-1, last week #10) – Varina dropped one spot in this week’s poll following a its loss at #1 Hermitage.

12) Collegiate (2-0, last week #12) – Collegiate remains at #12 this week following a 33-14 win on the road at Western Albemarle.

***Also receiving votes: Henrico

