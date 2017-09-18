NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll - Week of Sept. 18th

Here is the NBC12/RVA Sports Network Big 12 Poll for week five of the high school football season:More >>
After a 1-9 campaign in 2016, J.R. Tucker has started the season 2-0 and looks to make a big statement against Henrico this Friday.
Kyle Lauletta threw a school-record six touchdown passes to lead Richmond past Howard, Saturday.
Kyle Lauletta tossed a school-record six touchdown passes in the Spiders big win over Howard.
Virginia Union lost to visiting Winston-Salem St. 21-20 Saturday.
