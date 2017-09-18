Dylann Roof sends letter to Richmond court, calls his attorneys 'biological enemies'

Dylann Roof enters a Charleston courtroom to plead guilty to state charges in the Charleston church shooting. (Source: Pool)

Calling his attorneys "biological enemies," the man convicted and sentenced to death for killing nine black church worshipers in Charleston is seeking new attorneys. His request came to Richmond, Va.

Emanuel AME Church shooter Dylann Roof filed his handwritten request Monday in his federal appeals case. That case is being handled in Richmond at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In the three-page letter, Roof - a self described "white nationalist" - asks for new attorneys. He points out the ones appointed to him are Jewish and Indian.

He writes, "because of my political views, which are arguably religious, it will be impossible for me to trust two attorneys that are my political and biological enemies."

Roof received a death sentence in January for killing nine black church worshipers because of their race. He penned the motion from an Indiana prison that houses the federal execution chamber.

