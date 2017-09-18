2 Henrico schools briefly on lockdown after shooting breaks out

Both Hermitage and Tucker high schools were briefly on lockdown on Monday afternoon after a shooting broke out in Henrico.

Henrico police responded to a shooting near the intersection of Shrader Road and Eunice Drive at London Towne Apartments around 2:46 p.m.

Police say the victim suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to the hospital.

The schools were on lockdown for about 25 minutes due to precautionary measures, and students were dismissed at their usual time, according to a spokesperson for Henrico County Public Schools. School officials say they do not have any information that indicated that anyone ever came onto school property.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call Henrico police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

