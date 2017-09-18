Woman attacked by bear at a Virginia state park

Virginia State Police is warning everyone about an email scam that tells people they are receiving an "automatic traffic ticket" from police.More >>
The man convicted and sentenced to death for killing nine black church worshipers in Charleston is seeking new attorneys in his federal appeals case at the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.More >>
Both Hermitage and Tucker high schools were on lockdown on Monday afternoon after a shooting broke out in Henrico.More >>
A man was taken into custody at Richmond International Airport (RIC) in connection with a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday in Western Virginia.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
A woman who called police saying her son was threatening to shoot her led deputies to a huge marijuana growing operation in Clayton County.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
