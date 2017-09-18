Woman attacked by bear at a Virginia state park

Officers challenge each other for hurricane fundraising

Douthat State Park officials closed all hiking trails after a bear attacked a woman over the weekend.

Park officials told WSLS that the woman was hiking in a remote area of the Bath County park when she was attacked by the bear.

The woman has wounds to both of her legs, WSLS reports, but she was able to find help and was later transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, which is about an hour and 20 minutes from the park.

She is expected to fully recover, WSLS reports. Her name has not been released.

According to the park's website, "trails will remain closed until further notice."

Park officials are currently working to find the bear by baiting traps with doughnuts and ham.

