Storm drainage painting project coming to Chesterfield

Storm drains will be painted at several Chesterfield libraries. (Source: HandsOn Greater Richmond)

Paint Out Pollution -- a project designed to increase awareness of stormwater pollution that flows into the James River -- is coming to Chesterfield on Wednesday.

Volunteeers will use stencils created by Richmond artists to install art on storm drains at four Chesterfield libraries.

Anyone interested in helping out should meet at the Chester Library on Centre Street at 9 a.m. Wednesday where volunteers will get training and then complete four storm drains.

The volunteer teams will paint eight storm drains at the Meadowdale Library, four storm drains at the LaPrade Library and seven storm drains at the North Courthouse Road Library.

Volunteers are asked to bring: clothing you don't mind getting paint on, sunscreen, hats, lunch and water.

CLICK HERE for more information.

