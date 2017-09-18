DEQ unable to ID 'red substance' found in Petersburg creek

The Department of Environmental Quality says they have closed the investigation into a mysterious red substance found in a creek in Petersburg - but they still do not know what it is.

The red substance was found in a creek that leads to the Appomattox River. Petersburg's firefighters and a regional HazMat team responded.

DEQ says state laboratories tested the substance and were unable to identify what it was.

"The Petersburg Department of Public Utilities vacuumed up as much of the substance as it could. DEQ observed no environmental impact from the unidentified substance," said a DEQ spokesperson.

