Mentioned on air: Sept 18 - Sept 24

Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
The Department of Environmental Quality says they have closed the investigation into a mysterious red substance found in a creek in Petersburg - but they still do not know what it is.More >>
Paint Out Pollution -- a project designed to increase awareness of stormwater pollution that flows into the James River -- is coming to Chesterfield.More >>
Democrat Ralph Northam has surged to a campaign fundraising edge over Republican Ed Gillespie in the governor's race in Virginia.More >>
The Stafford Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver who struck an 11-year-old boy Saturday afternoon and then fled the scene.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Wearing a clown mask, the man chased the 6-year-old through the neighborhood as a form of discipline, police say.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
A Memphis woman is facing charges after she was accused of hitting a school bus driver and threatening him with a gun.More >>
