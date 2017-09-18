Driver flees after striking 11-year-old boy in Stafford

The Stafford Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver who struck an 11-year-old boy Saturday afternoon and then fled the scene.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to the England Run North apartment complex just after 3 p.m. and found the boy, who suffered non-life-threatening injures.

The victim was attempting to cross Cynthias Place on his bike when he was struck by a pickup truck, who momentarily stopped, but drove away.

The driver of the truck is described as a young Hispanic male with black hair. The driver was wearing rainbow colored sunglasses on his head. Witnesses say there was a female passenger with a child sitting in her lap, and another male in the backseat.

The suspect's vehicle was a dark blue crew cab style pickup truck with a Philadelphia Eagles sticker on the left side of the back window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford Sheriff's Office at (540) 658-4400.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12