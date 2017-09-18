Missing Prince George man in need of medication

Police need your help to locate a Prince George man who is in need of his medication.

Mathew Wallace was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 7 around 5:30 p.m.

Wallace is a 26-year-old black male, five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs about 200 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and facial hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt, blue shorts and tennis shoes. He does not have a cellphone or identification.

If you see Wallace, call the Prince George Police Department at (804) 733-2773 or (804) 733-2770.

