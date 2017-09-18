Missing Prince George man found dead

Police say a Prince George man, who was reported missing on Sept. 7, has been found dead.

Mathew Wallace, 26, was last seen leaving his home on Sept. 7 around 5:30 p.m. Police said he was in need of his medication.

Prince George police are now conducting a death investigation.

