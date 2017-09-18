Incident management team heads to Florida to help hurricane victims

More than a week after Hurricane Harvey and Irma devastated parts of Texas and Florida, Virginia continues to do its part in helping victims. On Monday, an Incident Management team, consisting of people from various agencies around the state, headed to the Florida Keys to help communities rebuild.

The team of 15 people left Sandston around 9 a.m. with several trucks, including two box trucks full of supplies.

Daryl Louder is the Incident Commander for the mission. He said the materials in the truck will allow them to continuously help emergency personnel in Florida. They packed the truck with supplies like water, meals, tents, etc.

"Currently, we're assigned to support the Monroe County emergency operation center, which means we'll be assisting with coordination and support of the local officials," Louder said. “Our teams are specially trained when it comes to major disasters."

The team represents law enforcement, emergency management, fire and rescue and public health agencies all around the state, including Richmond and Chesterfield police and fire. The team was called upon by Florida officials last weekend.

"They were obviously impacted significantly there, a lot of homes and infrastructures destroyed," Louder said. "So what we'll try to do is help them support their residents, as far as being able to have points of distribution for water and ice and meals. We’re looking to restore infrastructure, like power lines, cell phone service, water systems and stuff like that. We want to help get the community back to normal as quick as possible."

The crews expect to be there for 14 days but could extend their time down there if needed.

